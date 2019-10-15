Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $117,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after acquiring an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,497,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after acquiring an additional 81,270 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $154.01. 287,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $160.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

