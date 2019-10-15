Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. 2,386,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,455. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

