Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. 2,407,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,376. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

