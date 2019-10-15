Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 50,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 7,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.