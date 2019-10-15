Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 0.2% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 119,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

