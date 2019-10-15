Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 27,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of BR opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,281,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

