VeriumReserve Hits One Day Volume of $260.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $168,672.00 and $260.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00669105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012582 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,397,283 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.