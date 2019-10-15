Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Nasdaq makes up about 0.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. 500,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,287. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

