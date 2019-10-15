Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $32.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 10.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $32,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $104.68.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.