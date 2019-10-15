Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 857 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

