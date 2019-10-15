VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

VOC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,770. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.84.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 93.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

