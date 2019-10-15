VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.69 on Friday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.