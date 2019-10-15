Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $62.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.24.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 3,072,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

