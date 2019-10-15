Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Reduced by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after acquiring an additional 549,575 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 162,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.