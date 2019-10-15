Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.65. 2,657,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,059. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

