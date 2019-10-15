Waves Community Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,566.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $921,959.00 and approximately $7,566.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

