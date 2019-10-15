WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WDFC opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $189.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

