Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 144.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.74. 1,501,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,601. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

