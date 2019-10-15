Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,972 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.95. 2,559,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,203. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

