Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,990. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

