Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,389,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

