Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 411,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

