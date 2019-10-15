WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,538,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 574.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,161,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $92.17. 1,437,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,791. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

