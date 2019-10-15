Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Holdings Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1,114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $973.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.08. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.97 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.76%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

