Well Done LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $114.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

