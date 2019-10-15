Well Done LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,430,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 571,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $21,705,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,039,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after buying an additional 400,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

