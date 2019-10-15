Well Done LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

