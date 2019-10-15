Well Done LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Well Done LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,008,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 925,390 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,005,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 601,839 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 520,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

