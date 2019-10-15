Wells Fargo & Co Increases Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $132.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.52.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 1,064,397 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $97,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.