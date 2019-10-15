Wells Fargo & Co Increases Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $11.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

REVG stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $714.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $99,547.46. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,186.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rev Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rev Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

