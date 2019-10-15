Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,259 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $90,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after buying an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,729,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,177,000 after buying an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after buying an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 29,325,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,834,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.26). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.48.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.