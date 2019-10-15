WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $84.07. 954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. WEST JAPAN RWY/S had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEST JAPAN RWY/S will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.