Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) Announces $0.03 — Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WIA opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

