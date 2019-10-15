Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Given “Sell” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

WMC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a current ratio of 943.01. The stock has a market cap of $521.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 371,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,919,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 157,923 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

