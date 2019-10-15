Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $14.35. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 7,753 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

