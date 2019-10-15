Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.10 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.83 million and a PE ratio of 20.70. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 760,000 shares in the company, valued at C$889,200. Also, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$448,500. Insiders have bought 78,200 shares of company stock worth $94,944 in the last 90 days.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.