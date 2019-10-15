Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 30,288,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,407% from the previous session’s volume of 195,316 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

