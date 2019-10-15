Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $5,567,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.53. 4,253,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,516. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

