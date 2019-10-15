Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

