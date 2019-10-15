Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $12.54 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,675,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,932 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. 238,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

