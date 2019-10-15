Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average is $210.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

