Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 110 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 67.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,204. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

