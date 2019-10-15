Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 166 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.43. The company had a trading volume of 485,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

