Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 22,400 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at $179,060,935.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,721. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

JBHT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 92,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

