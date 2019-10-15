Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 35,000 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 1,809,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,193. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.94.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

