Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 82,500 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.89. 889,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,460. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $277.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

