Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.