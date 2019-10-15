Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $159,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $181,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 812,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

