Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,800 Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,466. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.84.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

