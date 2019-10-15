Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 697,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ciner Resources by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciner Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:CINR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources LP has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

Ciner Resources Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

